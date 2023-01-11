Hawks sign former Georgia Tech standout Derrick Favors to 10-day contract

The Hawks have temporarily added some depth to the front court. The team signed free agent center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.
ESPN first reported the signing.
The team has lacked some size in the front court in the absence of starting center Clint Capela. Now, the team has a little more help on the boards in the 6-foot-9, 265-pound Atlanta native.
Favors last played for the Thunder last season where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 39 games. He’s a career 53.4% shooter overall, while averaging 1.2 blocks per game.
The 31-year-old was drafted third overall by the Nets in 2010 before he was traded to the Jazz later that season. He spent 10 seasons with the Jazz and has also played for the Pelicans, as well as the Thunder.
He is the fourth 10-day signing since the window for such contracts opened on Jan. 5. Now, the Hawks will have Favors in the fold for at least the next six games against the Bucks, Pacers, Raptors, Heat, Mavericks and Knicks.
Should the team like how he fits, they can sign him to a second straight deal when the original contract expires. If the second 10-day contract expires and the Hawks still like the former South Atlanta and Georgia Tech product, they would need to sign him to a standard deal.
The Hawks ruled Capela out of Wednesday’s game against the Bucks due to a right calf strain.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com