Hawks sign former Georgia Tech standout Derrick Favors to 10-day contract

He is the fourth 10-day signing since the window for such contracts opened on Jan. 5. Now, the Hawks will have Favors in the fold for at least the next six games against the Bucks, Pacers, Raptors, Heat, Mavericks and Knicks.

Should the team like how he fits, they can sign him to a second straight deal when the original contract expires. If the second 10-day contract expires and the Hawks still like the former South Atlanta and Georgia Tech product, they would need to sign him to a standard deal.

The Hawks ruled Capela out of Wednesday’s game against the Bucks due to a right calf strain.