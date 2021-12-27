Hawks sign Chaundee Brown to 10-day contract

Earlier this season, Brown was with the Lakers where he appeared in two games on a two-way contract. He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but played in five games for the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The 6-foot-5 Brown appeared in six games (all starts) with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League this season, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33.3 minutes.