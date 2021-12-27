Hawks sign Chaundee Brown to 10-day contract

The Hawks signed guard Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract, the team announced Monday.
Earlier this season, Brown was with the Lakers where he appeared in two games on a two-way contract. He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but played in five games for the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The 6-foot-5 Brown appeared in six games (all starts) with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League this season, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33.3 minutes.
Brown will wear No. 45. He played collegiately at Wake Forest (2017-20) before transferring to Michigan (2020-21).
