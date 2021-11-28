Hawks’ seven-game win streak snapped with loss to Knicks

3. New York’s Alec Burks scored 12 points in the final three minutes of the third quarter and the Hawks found themselves in an 84-75 hole entering the fourth. Having their worst shooting night of the season made it that much harder for them to try and climb out of it. The Knicks held the Hawks to a season-low 90 points on a season-low 35.5% from the field, with Young’s 3-point efforts the only thing preventing that category from dipping to a season-low, as well (the rest of the Hawks combined to go 4-for-27 from beyond the arc). The Knicks (11-9) were on the second night of a back-to-back, too, losing in Phoenix Friday night, but shot better at 43.9% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.

“It seemed like we had heavy legs throughout the night,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We knew they were physical defensively. They get into you and you have to run through that contact. I thought we had some open looks that we didn’t knock down. ... Tonight, they weren’t falling for us.”

Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watching the game during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. This loss brings the Hawks’ seven-game winning streak, which was the longest in the Eastern Conference, to a close. It also drops them to 8-2 at home, though that’s still the best home win record in the East.

5. Clint Capela, who has looked like his old self for several games now, finished with a season-high 21 rebounds, to go with 16 points and three blocks.

Knicks 99, Hawks 90

Stat of the game: 35.5% (or 33-for-93, what the Hawks shot from the field in their worst shooting night of the season)

Star of the game: Burks (led the Knicks in scoring with 23 points, taking over at the end of the third quarter)

Quotable: “It just seemed like we were running in mud.” (McMillan on the Hawks’ energy level on the second night of a back-to-back)