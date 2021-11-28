Reddish, Bogdanovic depart Hawks-Knicks game with injuries

First, early in the second quarter, Reddish suffered a left wrist sprain and immediately walked back to the Hawks’ locker room during a timeout. He was listed with left wrist pain entering the game, but was available to play. Reddish will not return to the game, per the team.

Then, with 6:40 to play in the second, Bogdanovic seemed to come down wrong on his right leg, wincing in pain and staying down on the court before he could be helped back to the locker room, not putting any weight on the left leg. He is out with a right ankle sprain and will not return to the game either, according to the Hawks.