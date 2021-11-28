ajc logo
Reddish, Bogdanovic depart Hawks-Knicks game with injuries

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) and center Steven Adams (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) and center Steven Adams (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: Brandon Dill

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

The Hawks have lost two players to injury in their game vs. the Knicks Saturday at State Farm Arena, with both Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic going down.

First, early in the second quarter, Reddish suffered a left wrist sprain and immediately walked back to the Hawks’ locker room during a timeout. He was listed with left wrist pain entering the game, but was available to play. Reddish will not return to the game, per the team.

Then, with 6:40 to play in the second, Bogdanovic seemed to come down wrong on his right leg, wincing in pain and staying down on the court before he could be helped back to the locker room, not putting any weight on the left leg. He is out with a right ankle sprain and will not return to the game either, according to the Hawks.

MORE TO COME

Sarah K. Spencer
Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

