Bally Sports releases Hawks’ broadcast schedule, team

In addition to the core group, Bally Sports Southeast will see the return of Vince Carter for a number of games throughout the season. His schedule will dictate his availability, but Rathbun is excited to have the eight-time All-Star back in the chair with him and Wilkins.

“We’re so thrilled that he can squeeze us in when he can,” Rathbun said. “You know, he’s a busy guy. But we’ve really enjoyed our time with Vince. This is the third year, now, that he’s done it with us. He came right out of our locker room and, you know, right to the broadcast booth. And he brings so many interesting perspectives, but I think the one is that he played with a lot of these guys as a Hawk.

“I mean, he’s got more teammates than anybody in the history of the NBA, but his most recent two years playing was with us, and so he knows Trae (Young). He knows (De’Andre) Hunter and, you know, all the guys. So he brings that unique perspective, and they look up to him.”

The Hawks open their regular-season schedule Oct. 19 when they play the Rockets at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.