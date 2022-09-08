Bally Sports releases Hawks’ broadcast schedule, team

Bally Sports Southeast announced its broadcast team for Hawks games in the coming season.
The network will air 79 of the Hawks’ 82 regular-season games and will return the same team from last season for its telecasts. It also will broadcast the Hawks’ final two exhibition games, which take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Cavaliers and at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 against the Pelicans in Birmingham, Ala.
Bob Rathbun will return for his 27th season as play-by-play announcer, along with Dominique Wilkins, who enters his 14th season as analyst. Lauren Jbara, who joined the team last season, will return as sideline reporter. “Hawks Live” will be hosted by Treavor Scales and will feature analyst Brian Oliver for a second consecutive year.
“I think every year is a new year,” Rathbun said. “You never really run it back the same, even if you got the same guys. And I think I just share the fans’ excitement with Dejounte (Murray) coming aboard. You know, the new guys that they brought in, we’re so excited to see what they can do.
“You know, the greatest run we had two years ago, you know, to get two games away from the finals, just put this excitement level in town at a whole new level. And, you know, last year was frustrating going out the way we did, but I think it’s kind of got us hungry again, and the fans are pumped, and Dejounte is going to be huge. So, it’s very easy to get excited for another season. That’s for sure.”
In addition to the core group, Bally Sports Southeast will see the return of Vince Carter for a number of games throughout the season. His schedule will dictate his availability, but Rathbun is excited to have the eight-time All-Star back in the chair with him and Wilkins.
“We’re so thrilled that he can squeeze us in when he can,” Rathbun said. “You know, he’s a busy guy. But we’ve really enjoyed our time with Vince. This is the third year, now, that he’s done it with us. He came right out of our locker room and, you know, right to the broadcast booth. And he brings so many interesting perspectives, but I think the one is that he played with a lot of these guys as a Hawk.
“I mean, he’s got more teammates than anybody in the history of the NBA, but his most recent two years playing was with us, and so he knows Trae (Young). He knows (De’Andre) Hunter and, you know, all the guys. So he brings that unique perspective, and they look up to him.”
The Hawks open their regular-season schedule Oct. 19 when they play the Rockets at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
