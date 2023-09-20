Hawks set date for open practice for next month

Atlanta Hawks
49 minutes ago
The Hawks begin training camp in less than two weeks, and they announced they will host an open practice Oct. 9 at State Farm Arena.

The team already has three exhibition games scheduled to take place in the Atlanta area, but the Oct. 9 event will give fans another chance to see the team, one day before it opens its exhibition season.

Fans will get the chance to see new coach Quin Snyder, who enters his first full season with the Hawks. They also will get a chance to see the team’s latest draft picks in Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye and Seth Lundy, as well as Miles Norris, who the team signed as an undrafted free agent.

Plus, the Hawks added some veteran presence in Patty Mills and Wesley Matthews.

The event will feature members from Hawks Entertainment teams, Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Ticketmaster or hawks.com, and all tickets are general admission. All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

Here’s a look at the team’s exhibition games this year:

Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., vs. Cleveland

Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., vs. Memphis

Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., vs. New Orleans (Gateway Center Arena)

Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at Indiana

Oct. 20, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia

