BreakingNews
200 guns caught at Hartsfield-Jackson so far this year, most in nation
ajc logo
X

Hawks send Kevin Huerter to Kings

Atlanta Hawks' guard Kevin Huerter (3) celebrating after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half in the NBA play-in tournament at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 132-103 over Charlotte Hornets. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Hawks' guard Kevin Huerter (3) celebrating after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half in the NBA play-in tournament at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 132-103 over Charlotte Hornets. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Kings in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

In exchange for Huerter, the Kings are sending a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Hawks. The pick becomes top-12 protected in 2025, and top-10 protected in 2026.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

The move to bring Justin Holiday, a former Hawk, back to Atlanta comes hours after the team signed his brother, Aaron Holiday, as a free agent to a one-year deal.

Huerter, 23, was a first-round pick by the Hawks, No. 19 overall, in 2018 out of Maryland. The guard appeared in 274 games for the Hawks and averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He shot 43.1% from the field, including 37.9% from 3-point range.

Last season, Huerter appeared in 74 games. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot 45.4% from the field, including 38.9% from 3-point range.

Huerter was part of the Hawks’ young core, along with Trae Young, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter. He helped the Hawks advance to the Eastern Conference finals in 2020-01 season and through the play-in tournament and into the first round of the playoffs last season. He had many standout games for the Hawks, including a 27-point game against the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks
Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal2h ago
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies
22h ago
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative
20h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
21h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
21h ago
Kevin Parada earns Buster Posey Award as nation’s top catcher
46m ago
The Latest
Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal
2h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
21h ago
Hawks acquire Dejounte Murray, deal Danilo Gallinari, picks to Spurs
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
6h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top