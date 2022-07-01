Hawks send Kevin Huerter to Kings

The Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Kings in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The trade was first reported by ESPN.
In exchange for Huerter, the Kings are sending a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick to the Hawks. The pick becomes top-12 protected in 2025, and top-10 protected in 2026.
The move to bring Justin Holiday, a former Hawk, back to Atlanta comes hours after the team signed his brother, Aaron Holiday, as a free agent to a one-year deal.
Huerter, 23, was a first-round pick by the Hawks, No. 19 overall, in 2018 out of Maryland. The guard appeared in 274 games for the Hawks and averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He shot 43.1% from the field, including 37.9% from 3-point range.
Last season, Huerter appeared in 74 games. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot 45.4% from the field, including 38.9% from 3-point range.
Huerter was part of the Hawks’ young core, along with Trae Young, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter. He helped the Hawks advance to the Eastern Conference finals in 2020-01 season and through the play-in tournament and into the first round of the playoffs last season. He had many standout games for the Hawks, including a 27-point game against the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.
