Hawks say John Collins, De’Andre Hunter will miss several games

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Hawks announced they have ruled out forwards John Collins and De’Andre Hunter for at least the next week. The team said that Collins will miss at minimum two weeks due a left ankle injury, while Hunter (right hip flexor strain) will miss at least one.

Collins left the Hawks’ matchup against the Magic at the end of the first half Wednesday after he landed awkwardly. He immediately grabbed his leg and needed assistance to get to the locker room.

The Hawks veteran underwent an MRI on Thursday, which confirmed the sprain with associated joint swelling.

Through 22 games, Collins has averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 48.4% shooting from the floor. The 26-year-old was trying to find his rhythm in the Hawks’ new lineup and seemed to be getting more involved in the team’s last three games.

Hunter, who signed a four-year, $95 million extension at the beginning of the season, has been dealing with recurring hip flexor soreness leading up to his first-quarter exit in Wednesday’s game.

He has averaged 14.9 points, four rebounds and 1.1 assists this season, while knocking down 44.7% of his overall baskets and 35.4% of his shots from 3-point distance.

The Hawks host the Nuggets Friday night and have three games next week.

