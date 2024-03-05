Hawks rule out rookie guard Kobe Bufkin vs. Knicks

Over the last five games, Bufkin averaged six points, two rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, including a career-high 12 points on Thursday.

He has shown a growing comfort with each passing game after recovering from a fractured left thumb earlier this season. The team assigned him to the College Park Skyhawks, its G League, affiliate after he returned to full health.

Bufkin, who turned 20 last September, averaged 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

With Bufkin missing Tuesday’s game, recently converted guard Trent Forrest will likely get an extended run. The Hawks may also tap recently signed forward Dylan Windler, who is active for Tuesday night’s game.