Hawks rule out rookie guard Kobe Bufkin vs. Knicks

Atlanta Hawks' Kobe Bufkin (4) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Hawks' Kobe Bufkin (4) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
17 minutes ago

NEW YORK -- The Hawks won’t have rookie Kobe Bufkin when they take on the Knicks Tuesday night.

The team ruled out the guard on Tuesday afternoon with left big toe soreness.

Bufkin had recently cracked the Hawks rotation with star guard Trae Young sidelined following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left fifth finger. Bufkin appeared off the bench in the Hawks last four games, though he made appearances in six of their last eight.

Over the last five games, Bufkin averaged six points, two rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, including a career-high 12 points on Thursday.

He has shown a growing comfort with each passing game after recovering from a fractured left thumb earlier this season. The team assigned him to the College Park Skyhawks, its G League, affiliate after he returned to full health.

Bufkin, who turned 20 last September, averaged 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

With Bufkin missing Tuesday’s game, recently converted guard Trent Forrest will likely get an extended run. The Hawks may also tap recently signed forward Dylan Windler, who is active for Tuesday night’s game.

