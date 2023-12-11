Hawks rule out De’Andre Hunter vs. Nuggets

The Hawks ruled out De’Andre Hunter ahead of their matchup against the Nuggets on Monday. Hunter will miss the game with right quad soreness as the reigning NBA champions make their only appearance at State Farm Arena this season.

Now the Hawks will have to make an adjustment without the size that Hunter adds to the rotation against a big Nuggets team.

Ahead of the game, coach Quin Snyder mentioned that Hunter’s absence highlighted even more how important execution would be.