Hawks rule out De’Andre Hunter vs. Mavericks, will evaluate him day-to-day

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

Hunter, who missed Friday’s loss to the Nets, will be day-to-day moving forward.

The 24-year-old has been stringing together one of his healthier seasons since the Hawks drafted him in 2019. He has missed only 12 of the Hawks’ 77 games this season and has averaged a career-high 15.4 points per game, while making 45.9% of his shots from the field.