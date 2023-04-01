X

Hawks rule out De’Andre Hunter vs. Mavericks, will evaluate him day-to-day

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Hawks ruled out forward De’Andre Hunter for the game Sunday evening against the Mavericks after an MRI at the team’s practice facility Saturday. The results revealed a bone bruise and muscle strain in his left knee.

Hunter, who missed Friday’s loss to the Nets, will be day-to-day moving forward.

The 24-year-old has been stringing together one of his healthier seasons since the Hawks drafted him in 2019. He has missed only 12 of the Hawks’ 77 games this season and has averaged a career-high 15.4 points per game, while making 45.9% of his shots from the field.

In addition to Sunday’s game against the Mavs, the Hawks have a matchup against the Bulls on Tuesday as both teams try to cement their seedings in the East. The Hawks then face the Wizards on Wednesday.

