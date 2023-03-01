Hawks rookie AJ Griffin on pushing through rookie wall

Griffin has played 19 more games this season than he did in his lone season at Duke. He played only 16 of 30 games his sophomore season with foot injuries and missed another 15 games his junior season of high school with a knee injury. He then missed his entire senior season with an ankle injury.

The Hawks understand that the 19-year-old has logged some serious minutes this season. With that, they’ll look for opportunities to help Griffin refresh his legs, while also giving another of their young players the chance to play.

At practice Wednesday, Hawks coach Quin Snyder said that the team is in a blessed, as well as cursed, position because of the depth it has on the roster. He noted that it is uncommon for teams to run a 10-man or 11-man rotation because of the limited minutes to go around.

Snyder said that as the team moves forward, based on matchups there could be nights where they turn to Jalen Johnson, and there could be nights where they need Griffin. So while they understand Griffin’s position, they also know that this is an opportunity for him to power through the challenge.

“It’s interesting, like (Hawks assistant coach) Jamelle (McMillan) and I were talking about it today, and (Griffin) had the (Rising Stars game),” Snyder said. “So, we’ll look for chances for him to kind of get fresher, and and he’s also in a position, he has to power through mentally, too. So, we can help him, and those experiences are what helped guys improve.”

Griffin is up for the challenge. He’s already felt the improvements he’s made over the season. Plus, with teams putting him on their scouting reports and defenders closing out on him faster than before. He recognizes that it will be benefit the team in the long run as he helps to space the floor as defenders help off him.

The Hawks head back to the court Friday when they host the Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena.