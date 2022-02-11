Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: Assessing team standing pat at trade deadline

Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young (11) gives congrats to teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

The Hawks didn’t make a move at Thursday’s NBA deadline, electing to stick with their roster and see if they can make progress in the final third of the season.

On Friday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, Hawks beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer is joined by AJC columnist Michael Cunningham and Brad Rowland of the Locked On Hawks podcast to discuss the pros and cons of Atlanta standing pat at the deadline. They also take listener questions and talk about the Cam Reddish trade the Hawks made in mid-January.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

