Hawks Report podcast: Assessing team standing pat at trade deadline

The Hawks didn’t make a move at Thursday’s NBA deadline, electing to stick with their roster and see if they can make progress in the final third of the season.
On Friday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, Hawks beat reporter and host Sarah K. Spencer is joined by AJC columnist Michael Cunningham and Brad Rowland of the Locked On Hawks podcast to discuss the pros and cons of Atlanta standing pat at the deadline. They also take listener questions and talk about the Cam Reddish trade the Hawks made in mid-January.
