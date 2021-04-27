Hawks’ Reddish unlikely to return in regular season

Hawks guard/forward Cam Reddish, out due to right Achilles soreness, has progressed to running and dynamic foot contacts every other day, according to the team. But Reddish is not expected to play again in the regular season.
Reddish, who has been out since Feb. 21, is also doing work to build strength four to five days a week.
The Hawks said he will be examined again the week of May 16. That is the date of the team’s final regular-season game, a home matchup against the Houston Rockets.
The Hawks are in a good position to extend the season into the playoffs and Reddish could provide a boost then. He was contributing 11.2 points and four rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game. Reddish was struggling with his shot (26.2% from 3-point range), but was one of the best perimeter defenders on the team.
With 10 games remaining, the Hawks are fifth in the Eastern Conference, behind the Knicks on a tiebreaker. The top six teams are automatic qualifiers. The No. 7-10 teams qualify for the play-in tournament.
The Hawks play at the 76ers Wednesday night.