Hawks close to playoff return: What’s the magic number?

The Hawks are in position to make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17, the last of a run of 10 straight seasons. A three-year absence could end as the Hawks currently hold a spot in the postseason with less than a month remaining in the regular season.
Here are the Eastern Conference standings through Sunday with the current top-10 teams in position to qualify for the playoffs. The top six teams are automatic qualifiers. The 7-10 teams qualify for the play-in tournament.
The Hawks are currently fourth in the conference on a tie-breaker over the Celtics.
The Hawks magic number to clinch a playoff spot (top 10): 8
The Hawks magic number to clinch a non-play-in spot (top 6): 15
Standings
1. 76ers 39-17, 16 games remaining
2. Nets 38-19, 15
3. Bucks 35-21, 16
4. Hawks 31-26, 15
5. Celtics 31-26, 15
6. Knicks 31-27, 14
7. Heat 29-28, 15
8. Hornets 28-28, 16
9. Pacers 36-30, 16
10. Raptors 24-34, 14
Hawks remaining games: vs. Magic (Tuesday), at Knicks (Wednesday), vs. Heat (Friday), vs. Bucks (Sunday), at Pistons (April 26), at 76ers (April 28), at 76ers (April 30), vs. Bulls (May 1), vs. Trail Blazers (May 3), vs. Suns (May 5), at Pacers (May 6), vs. Wizards (May 10), vs. Wizards (May 12), vs. Magic (May 13), vs. Rockets (May 16)