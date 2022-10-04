Hawks receive favorable votes in latest annual NBA GM survey

3. Chris Paul, Phoenix – 10%

4. Trae Young, Hawks – 3%

Curry led the votes for at least the past eight years, while Doncic and Young averaged the fifth-most points per game.

Young was not the only member of the Hawks recognized by the general managers. The Hawks’ acquisition of Dejounte Murray was voted as one of the more surprising moves this offseason.

1. Rudy Gobert to Minnesota – 47%

2. Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland – 43%

3. Dejounte Murray to the Hawks – 7%

4. Andre Drummond to Chicago – 3%

Murray also received votes in the category for “What was the most underrated player acquisition?”

The general managers also recognized the Hawks for their decisions on draft night. They voted Hawks first-round pick AJ Griffin, as well as second-round pick Tyrese Martin, among the players they considered as the biggest steal of the draft.

T-1. Jalen Duren (13), Detroit – 14%

T-1. Tari Eason (17), Houston – 14%

T-3. A.J. Griffin (16), Hawks – 10%

T-3. Shaedon Sharpe (7), Portland – 10%

T-5. Jaden Ivey (5), Detroit – 7%

T-5. Keegan Murray (4), Sacramento – 7%

T-5. Jalen Williams (12), Oklahoma City – 7%

The Hawks received votes for potentially having one of the more efficient offenses in the league.

Hawks fans will get a chance to see the team in action for the first time at noon Thursday when the Hawks face the Bucks in the first of two exhibition games between the teams. The games take place in Abu Dhabi and fans can watch the action on NBA TV.