Hawks promote Joe Prunty, hire Mike Longabardi

Prunty has been with the Hawks since July 2021 and has a wealth of experience. He served as the team’s head coach in January when both coach Nate McMillan and former assistant Chris Jent entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Before joining the Hawks, Prunty served as an assistant coach with the Suns (2018-19), Bucks (2014-18, including serving as interim head coach over the final 37 games of the 2017-18 season and 17 games in 2015-16), Nets (2013-14), Cavaliers (2010-13), Trail Blazers (2008-10), Mavericks (2005-08) and Spurs (2000-05), where he won three NBA Championships.