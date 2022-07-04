Hawks promote Joe Prunty, hire Mike Longabardi

The Hawks reportedly made their decisions in rounding out their coaching staff, per a report from ESPN. The Hawks promoted Joe Prunty to the top assistant role and hired Mike Longabardi in a corresponding move, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Prunty has been with the Hawks since July 2021 and has a wealth of experience. He served as the team’s head coach in January when both coach Nate McMillan and former assistant Chris Jent entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Before joining the Hawks, Prunty served as an assistant coach with the Suns (2018-19), Bucks (2014-18, including serving as interim head coach over the final 37 games of the 2017-18 season and 17 games in 2015-16), Nets (2013-14), Cavaliers (2010-13), Trail Blazers (2008-10), Mavericks (2005-08) and Spurs (2000-05), where he won three NBA Championships.
Before his promotion as an assistant coach with the Spurs, he worked as a video coordinator for them.
Over the course of his 23 years as an NBA coach, Prunty has worked with two MVPs (Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki) as well as three Rookies of the Year (Duncan, Kyrie Irving and Malcolm Brogdon). He also was a part of the staff that helped Giannis Antetokounmpo win Most Improved Player in 2017.
Longabardi will join the Hawks bench fresh off a season with the Kings. He has had stops with the Wizards, Suns, Celtics and Rockets. He also worked as an associate head coach with the Cavaliers in 2016 on the staff of then-coach Tyronn Lue.
A Brooklyn native, Longabardi is a defensive-minded coach who came up under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau as well as former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy.
With the Hawks looking to adapt the culture of their defense, Longabardi could bring along principles that allow them to do so.
