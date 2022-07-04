ajc logo
X

Hawks promote Joe Prunty, hire Mike Longabardi

Milwaukee Bucks' coach Joe Prunty looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 130-95. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks' coach Joe Prunty looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 130-95. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The Hawks reportedly made their decisions in rounding out their coaching staff, per a report from ESPN. The Hawks promoted Joe Prunty to the top assistant role and hired Mike Longabardi in a corresponding move, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

Prunty has been with the Hawks since July 2021 and has a wealth of experience. He served as the team’s head coach in January when both coach Nate McMillan and former assistant Chris Jent entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Before joining the Hawks, Prunty served as an assistant coach with the Suns (2018-19), Bucks (2014-18, including serving as interim head coach over the final 37 games of the 2017-18 season and 17 games in 2015-16), Nets (2013-14), Cavaliers (2010-13), Trail Blazers (2008-10), Mavericks (2005-08) and Spurs (2000-05), where he won three NBA Championships.

Before his promotion as an assistant coach with the Spurs, he worked as a video coordinator for them.

Over the course of his 23 years as an NBA coach, Prunty has worked with two MVPs (Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki) as well as three Rookies of the Year (Duncan, Kyrie Irving and Malcolm Brogdon). He also was a part of the staff that helped Giannis Antetokounmpo win Most Improved Player in 2017.

Longabardi will join the Hawks bench fresh off a season with the Kings. He has had stops with the Wizards, Suns, Celtics and Rockets. He also worked as an associate head coach with the Cavaliers in 2016 on the staff of then-coach Tyronn Lue.

A Brooklyn native, Longabardi is a defensive-minded coach who came up under Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau as well as former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy.

With the Hawks looking to adapt the culture of their defense, Longabardi could bring along principles that allow them to do so.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race9h ago
Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek return for Braves
3h ago
Senbere Teferi wins women’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
7h ago
Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race
9h ago
Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race
9h ago
Where does the Hawks roster stand 5 days into free agency?
2h ago
The Latest
Where does the Hawks roster stand 5 days into free agency?
2h ago
First-round pick AJ Griffin signs with Hawks
Cooper, Griffin, Martin headline Hawks’ Summer League roster
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top