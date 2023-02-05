Hawks play without Trae Young, lose to Nuggets

Murray finished with 41 points.

2. The Hawks made 50% of their shots from the floor but they just could not generate enough of the right looks from distance to keep pace. The Hawks took just eight 3-point attempts compared to the Nuggets’ 22 in the first half.

The Hawks ended up making just eight of their 22 overall attempts from the floor in the second quarter as the Nuggets forced them into tough shots.

Heading into the locker room at the half, the Hawks trailed 70-52.

3. But upon the return, the Hawks seemed to find their legs again with Dejounte Murray heating up offensively. With Murray finding some rhythm, the Hawks managed to trim the lead to 11 by the time the third quarter wrapped.

The 26-year-old guard helped to navigate the Hawks through that stretch, dropping 15 points in the quarter on 5-of-8 shooting. He knocked down two of his four attempts from 3, while dishing out four assists that accounted for nine Hawks points.

On top of that, the Hawks tightened up defensively to hold the Nuggets to 10-of-21 shooting from the floor, while taking better care of the basketball. They tried to keep their foot on the gas and managed to cut the Nuggets’ lead to 100-92 with 10:26 left in the game.

4. But the Hawks ran out of juice down the stretch and they began pressing for shots. They scored just three points after getting the game within single digits, going 4-of-12 from the floor before coach Nate McMillan cleared the benches.

5. The Hawks needed to navigate the night down one starter with Young out and bumped rookie AJ Griffin into the starting five. The rookie, who was named to the Rising Stars pool last week, scored 15 points in his 11th career start.

Nuggets 128, Hawks 108

Stat to Know

4-15 -- Over the last 20 seasons (since 2003-04) teams are 4-15 at Denver when they played at Utah the day before.

Quotable

“This is probably one of the toughest back-to-backs. It has always been that, due to the play of the teams. These are two really good teams, when you’re playing them, whether you’re going from Utah to Denver, or from Denver to Utah, that altitude plays a part in that, and the style of play. Both of these teams, they try to use the altitude to their advantage by playing faster. And, normally it works. -- Hawks coach Nate McMillan pregame on why the Utah-Denver back-to-back is difficult.

Up next

The Hawks wrap up their 10-day, five-game road trip against the Pelicans on Tuesday.