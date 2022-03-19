Hawks play without Trae Young, John Collins, beat Grizzlies to reach .500

Caption Hawks guard Trae Young celebrates during the second half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 120-105 over Memphis Grizzlies. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption Hawks guard Trae Young celebrates during the second half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 120-105 over Memphis Grizzlies. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“I thought he was just solid, defensively keeping Morant in front of him but offensively, he took his shot when he had it. ... He earned the playing time at that time,” McMillan said of Wright, dating back to when he had shortened the rotation, excluding Wright. “We had a 10-man rotation, and as I mentioned, as I told him, he’s a utility guy for us. What I mean by that, he could go from playing low minutes to starting. And if he can keep his mind on that type of role, I think it’ll help us and he’s done that.

“We talked about it and basically it has happened. We talked about shortening that rotation, we did it for a game and because of injuries, he’s gone from playing those short minutes to starting, as I told him it probably would happen. That’s making sacrifices for the team and he certainly made a big difference tonight.”

3. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been in a shooting slump, shooting 30.3% from the field (20-for-66) and 17.5% from 3-point range (7-for-40) over the past five games, but bounced back with a game-high 30 points (9-for-15 FG, 5-for-6 from 3-point range, 7-for-8 FT). He also added two rebounds, three assists and three steals, finishing as a plus-25.

4. The Hawks led by as much as 21 in the first half and were up 19 at halftime, but the Grizzlies (48-23) started gaining once Morant found his footing in the third quarter. Morant finished with 29 points and Memphis cut the Hawks’ lead to 10 midway through the third quarter, then to 11 with 5:18 left in the fourth, but the Hawks were firing on all cylinders and responded with an 8-0 run with contributions from Kevin Huerter (team-high seven assists, six points), Clint Capela (18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, plus-12) and Wright.

They also played with higher energy on defense, limiting Memphis to 8-for 22 from 3-point range, something McMillan took note of: “It’s been a while. Yep. I thought we were solid, packing our paint and keeping the ball in front of us, making them score over the top of us and we’ve talked about that all season long. Certainly tonight was a better job of executing that.”

5. Up against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, this was an impressive win for a Hawks team that sits at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference and for nearly the entire season hasn’t been able to find the consistency that carried them to the conference finals last year. To do it when missing two of their biggest contributors in Young and Collins is even more impressive. The Hawks got back up to .500 with this win.

Hawks 120, Grizzlies 105

Stat of the game: 28 assists (even without Young, who’s third in the league in assists at 9.5 per game, the Hawks moved the ball exceptionally well)

Star of the game: Wright (tallied 18 points, six assists, three rebounds and a team-high five steals with his scrappy defense, going from out of the rotation a few games ago to shining as a starter Friday)

Quotable: “That’s where he sees me fitting in, so I just have to do pretty much whatever it is for the team, sacrifice.” (Wright on McMillan viewing him as a utility player)