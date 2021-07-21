Hawks’ part owner Grant Hill to take USA Basketball men’s lead

Hill will not be in Tokyo for the Olympics, the first one where the U.S. will play under Gregg Popovich after Krzyzewski’s three-Olympics, three-gold-medals run ended. Hill’s absence is only because of logistical challenges; the rules don’t allow for unlimited personnel with a team, even in non-pandemic times, so Hill’s in-person involvement with the team picked for the Tokyo Games was limited to its training camp in Las Vegas.

He spent time whenever he could with Colangelo, picking his brain on whatever came to mind, even squeezing in chats on the team bench just a few minutes before exhibition games.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him be that person,” Colangelo said. “When Coach K and I put things together back in ’05, ’06, we talked about building infrastructure that would carry on after we’re gone. And I believe that’s really what’s transpired.”

It’s not like Hill needed to see what the Olympics are like. He has a gold medal, helping the U.S. win one at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

His mission now: Take the torch from Colangelo and win more, many more.

“Grant has been around us over the years and our training camps, because of relationships with myself, with of course Coach K, his coach in college,” Colangelo said. “He’s very aware. There’s been a lot of conversation. There’ll be plenty more conversation. And it’s not rocket science. It really isn’t. It’s all about relationships, and he’s very good at relationships so I feel very confident in passing this on to Grant Hill.”

Colangelo assumed the managing director role in 2005, after the Americans lost three games in the 2004 Athens Olympics and finished with an extremely disappointing bronze medal. His job since has been to oversee the selection of players and coaches for the senior national team -- and he has a chance to end his run with four Olympic golds in four tries.

“No question, these are big shoes to fill,” Hill said. “Jerry has been incredible. His vision, strategic thinking, his will to make this successful. He commands a room with his presence. I’ve seen others who’ve been legends in the game just have such reverence for him, and rightfully so. I mean, I’ve sat with him and just talked about his career. I’m amazed at many things I didn’t know about his various contributions to the game of basketball.”

No matter whether the Americans win or lose in Tokyo, Hill will have to move quickly.

Qualifying for the World Cup will resume in November, almost certainly with G League players. There will be coaching decisions to make, NBA players to start recruiting for the next World Cup, a plan to be hatched on whether to try to have one core group for both the 2023 tournament and the Paris Games.

He’s eager. He believes he’s ready, too.

“I had an incredible run as an athlete,” Hill said. “And now, to still work and serve this particular game in a number of roles, including this, it’s consistent and it’s aligned with what I feel about the game of basketball. It’s an incredible leadership opportunity, an incredible challenge, but it really stems from a love of the game and wanting to continue to work in it and serve it and make it better for those who come after us.”