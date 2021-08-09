Hawks officially announce signing of Gorgui Dieng

His addition gives the Hawks a much-needed size boost. Dieng (6-foot-10) will be on a one-year, $4 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation, though the team didn’t disclose terms of his contract.

“With the signing of Gorgui, we’ve added more size and depth to our frontcourt rotation. He’s an experienced big with length who can space the floor and defend,” Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said.