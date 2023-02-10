Hawks’ new acquisitions add versatility and flexibility to rotation

Though Bey has had some streakiness over the course of his three seasons in the league, the Hawks still see plenty of upside. Bey knocked down 38% of his shots from 3 in his rookie season and is a career 84.3% free-throw shooter. He has played in 97% of the games (204 of 209) over the past three seasons and prides himself on his availability for each game.

“(He’s) still with the age, assuming because you said streakiness, just with the shooting, but you bank on the free throw, you bank on the work,” Fields said. “You also bank on just the guy that can use a new environment and a new way of doing things. So that’s something that we feel we can give him here.”

Fields declined to detail how he anticipated the acquisitions of Bey, Mathews and Fernando would change the rotation and minutes. He deferred to McMillan when asked about it.

Bey is a career 36% shooter on 6.7 3-point attempts per game. So, that allows the Hawks to use any combination of Bey, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson, depending upon matchups of size and skill.

“He was a starter for Detroit a couple years ago and this season, and some of last season he started to come off the bench,” McMillan said. “But he’s a guy who can put the ball in the basket, who can help spread the floor for you.”

Bey’s and Mathews’ ability to space the floor will open things for the rest of the team’s wings, as well as guard Dejounte Murray. A 26-year-old guard, Murray has been having a career-shooting season on a high volume, and adding more threats to the perimeter will continue to open up his game.

The Hawks have struggled from outside this season, having attempted the third-fewest 3-pointers in the NBA. They rank 22nd in the league in 3-point shooting percentage, but with more options on the outside, they can continue to find ways to collapse the paint and kick out.

With Fernando’s return to the Hawks, they add another big body to the frontcourt that will back up Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu.

Here’s a quick prediction of what the Hawks’ depth chart could look like with the new faces.

Starters: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela.

Off the bench: Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu.

Third unit: Aaron Holiday, Garrison Mathews, Trent Forrest (two-way contract), Vit Krejci, Tyrese Martin, Donovan Williams (two-way), Bruno Fernando.

All three of the new Hawks will meet with the team Friday, and McMillan said that they could be available as soon as Saturday’s game against the Spurs.

“So, looking forward to getting these guys in and integrating them with our system,” McMillan said.