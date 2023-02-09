Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline

“Obviously, some guys or you know, all guys have value, add value all over the place,” Fields told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “So you’re always weighing that. But it’s a fluid market today, right now and we’ll see you kind of we’ll get some before the deadline.”

With the addition of Bey, the Hawks now have a 36% career shooter in the fold. This season, the 23-year-old has averaged 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 52 games. He has shot 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from distance.

The Hawks also will see the return of Fernando, who played two seasons for them. This season, Fernando has averaged 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and one assist in 31 games. He will give the Hawks another bigger body in the front court behind Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu.

In addition to Fernando, the Hawks brought in Mathews, who is averaging 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 45 games.

The Hawks moves bring in three players who have four or fewer seasons of experience and allowed the team to avoid going into the luxury tax.

Bey is due $2.9 million this year, as well as $4.5 million next season, while Mathews and Fernando have non-guaranteed contracts next season. Mathews also has a team option in 2024-25 while Fernando’s contract is non-guaranteed next season as well as in 2024-25. He has a club option in 2025-26.