Hawks lose Snell, Knight in free agency

Atlanta Hawks' Tony Snell (center) is congratulated by Kevin Huerter (3) and Trae Young after his basket at the buzzer that gave the team a 121-120 win over the Toronto Raptors Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Carlson/AP)
Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

The Hawks lost two players Tuesday, as NBA free agency progresses.

Tony Snell agreed to a one-year deal with Portland, per ESPN, and Nathan Knight agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, per Hoopshype. Deals can’t become official, however, until 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Knight was on a two-way contract for the Hawks last season and played sparingly, though he threw down a few impressive dunks during his time in Atlanta. He was slated to play for the Hawks’ Summer League team.

Snell averaged 5.3 points in 21.1 minutes per game, and was a good 3-point sharpshooter, shooting 56.9% from beyond the arc. In one of his biggest moments for the Hawks, he made a buzzer-beater game-winning 3-pointer to give the Hawks a 121-120 win vs. the Raptors on March 11, off an assist from Trae Young.

