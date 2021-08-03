Hawks lose Snell, Knight in free agency

Tony Snell agreed to a one-year deal with Portland, per ESPN, and Nathan Knight agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, per Hoopshype. Deals can’t become official, however, until 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Knight was on a two-way contract for the Hawks last season and played sparingly, though he threw down a few impressive dunks during his time in Atlanta. He was slated to play for the Hawks’ Summer League team.