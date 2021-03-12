Tony Snell’s buzzer-beater lifts Hawks to win vs. Raptors

Atlanta Hawks celebrate a basket by Tony Snell at the buzzer, as Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher (25) and Norman Powell react in an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Hawks won 121-120. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Credit: Mike Carlson Credit: Mike Carlson

3. Young, Kevin Huerter and Gallinari led the way on offense in the fourth quarter, with Huerter scoring 12 of his 19 points (6-16 field goals, 3-9 from 3, 4-4 free throws), Young scoring 11 of his game-high 37 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 from 3, 13-16 FT) and Gallinari scoring seven of his 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 from 3, 4-4 FT) in that period. Norman Powell led the Raptors with 33 points. Toronto was missing several players due to health and safety protocols, including Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby. The Hawks were missing Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness).

4. Because the middle of the Eastern Conference standings is so jam-packed, this win actually lifted the Hawks from No. 11 in the standings to No. 8, as of Thursday night. That would put them in the play-in tournament, which the top six teams get to avoid but will pit the 7-10 seeds against each other to determine the final No. 7 and No. 8 seed. This is also the third time this season the Hawks have won three games in a row.

5. It’s surreal to think about, but this game marked the one-year anniversary of the NBA shutting down after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The Hawks were in the fourth quarter of an overtime loss to the Knicks when the news broke. All of the sudden, Vince Carter was playing in his final game, as he retired from basketball after the season. The Hawks went nine months without playing a game as the league’s calendar was upended, their record disqualifying them from playing in the Orlando bubble.

Stat of the game

13 (the amount of blocks the Hawks tallied, with five by Clint Capela, two by John Collins, two by Kevin Huerter, one by Trae Young and three by rookie Onyeka Okongwu).

Star of the game

Tony Snell (hit the game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer)

Quotable

“I just threw both my arms and hands up because I knew it was going in.” (Danilo Gallinari on his reaction to Snell’s final shot).