ajc logo
X

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in Game 5 against Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks teammates console forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as he is helped up by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right), who also plays for the team, after he hyperextended his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Caption
Milwaukee Bucks teammates console forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as he is helped up by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right), who also plays for the team, after he hyperextended his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 against the Hawks in Thursday night’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final, the team announced. Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4.

Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful when the Bucks announced the extent of the injury Wednesday. He was ruled out in the afternoon, several hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination Wednesday by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis of the hyperextended knee.

Antetokounmpo was injured as he tried to block a lob pass from the Hawks’ Lou Williams to Clint Capela, who dunked the ball. Both landed awkwardly, but the left knee of Antetokounmpo buckled. He left with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter with the Hawks leading by 10 points. They went on a 15-0 run following the injury to put away the game they never trailed.

In 15 playoff games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points (10th in playoffs), 12.7 rebounds (first in playoffs) and 5.2 assists (16th in playoffs) in 37.4 minutes per game.

MORE TO COME

In Other News
1
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 against Hawks
2
To those who questioned Onyeka Okongwu, there’s time to delete the...
3
Hawks playoff game times, results
4
Hawks’ Cam Reddish delivers with a defensive showcase
5
Balanced team effort key as Hawks, missing Trae Young, beat Bucks in...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top