Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in Game 5 against Hawks

Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful when the Bucks announced the extent of the injury Wednesday. He was ruled out in the afternoon, several hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination Wednesday by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis of the hyperextended knee.