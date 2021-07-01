Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in Game 5 against Hawks

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 against the Hawks in Thursday night’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final, the team announced. Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4.
Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful when the Bucks announced the extent of the injury Wednesday. He was ruled out in the afternoon, several hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip.
Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination Wednesday by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis of the hyperextended knee.
Antetokounmpo was injured as he tried to block a lob pass from the Hawks’ Lou Williams to Clint Capela, who dunked the ball. Both landed awkwardly, but the left knee of Antetokounmpo buckled. He left with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter with the Hawks leading by 10 points. They went on a 15-0 run following the injury to put away the game they never trailed.
In 15 playoff games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points (10th in playoffs), 12.7 rebounds (first in playoffs) and 5.2 assists (16th in playoffs) in 37.4 minutes per game.
MORE TO COME