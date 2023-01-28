Hawks looking to reduce turnovers and return to playing as a connected team

In their past three games, after reverting back to some of their bad habits, they had the fourth-most turnovers (18) in the league, the third-most opponents points off turnovers (28.3) and third-worst assist-to-turnover ratio.

So, getting to back to the communication that allowed the ball to move freely on offense will be important.

The players have worked hard to build their connection with each other amid some of the upheaval that has plagued the front office. Though a very minor moment in the amount of time they spend together, roughly 10 members of the team donned headbands at Friday’s practice. Justin Holiday is the only player on this year’s roster who regularly wears a headband.

Roughly 55.5% of the time the Hawks turn over the ball on miscellaneous plays. On set plays like isolation, post ups or handoffs, they turn over the ball less than 10% of the time.

“We pride ourselves on taking care of the ball,” forward John Collins said after the team’s win over the Thunder on Wednesday. “I feel like we just understand how much of a chance we’re giving ourselves to win the game when we do keep those possessions. I think it was 18 turnovers and 19 turnovers in back-to-back games. ... So we just understand the value of the ball, and we want to continue to use that to win more games.”

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said the team talked about getting back to playing connected basketball on their most recent road trip. He said they knew that they needed to beat the Thunder, especially after losing two consecutive games to the Hornets and Bulls.

“Just needed to find a way to get a win and try to get that rhythm, this consistency of playing both ends of the floor, back in our game,” McMillan said.

Saturday’s test against the Clippers will be perfect start with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the rotation. McMillan said the Hawks will have to make sure to keep both of them in front while keeping them off of the free-throw line.

Then the Hawks head west for a stretch of five games before they return to State Farm Arena to play the Suns on Feb. 9, which is the NBA trade deadline.