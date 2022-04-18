Hawks look to move in Game 2 after too much ‘standing around’ in Game 1

But that offense was disrupted so thoroughly in Game 1 that you never saw a rhythm established. Granted, the Hawks were playing without center Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) and John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) got his first game minutes since March 11.

Still, more movement and cutting will help open up things for Young and the Hawks overall, wing De’Andre Hunter thinks.

“We talked about it (during the film session), just 1-5, not even just the 5 man, but a 4 man setting screens, 1-5 everyone moving and cutting and just having the defense move instead of just having them set and load on Trae, or whoever has the ball. ... It’s more so just moving the ball,” Hunter said. “Because they were kind of, I wouldn’t say they were doubling Trae, but they were forcing him one way into the trap or whatever. So just cutting, everyone moving, I think that’ll be harder for them to just load up on Trae that well.”

In Game 1, the Hawks had 16 assists compared to the Heat’s 35. Though Atlanta’s shooting struggles can explain some of that (38.7% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range to the Heat’s 52.4% from the field and 47.4% from 3), with fewer made baskets, the lack of movement made getting quality shots more difficult.

“Offensively, our movement’s gotta be a little bit better,” Huerter said. “Definitely tough for us to generate shots (Sunday). They did a good job, a lot of credit to the Heat and their defense. We’ve just got to have better movement. We’ve got to get back to running some of our sets and our plays and just trying to get open, get easier baskets. .... (Switching 1-5) is something they’re good at. Bam (Adebayo) is obviously one of the few 5′s in the league that can switch 1-5. It’s a big advantage for them, so that was definitely something that we saw, and gotta run different things against it.”

In Game 2, another matchup in Miami before the series returns to Atlanta for Game 3 Friday and Game 4 Sunday, McMillan wants to see improved spacing from the Hawks. The Hawks can’t rely on their first or second option, which Miami’s defense (finished the regular season with a No. 4 in defensive rating at 108.4) will likely take away.

On the plus side for the Hawks, the teams will be on more even rest for Game 2, with the Heat entering Game 1 with an entire week off to prepare and rest.

“Just coming down and running a play and playing in your first option, meaning you come down and you shoot it, or you come down and you make one pass and you shoot it, they’re going to guard that,” McMillan said. “You’ve got to get to your third, fourth, fifth option where you get the ball reversed from side to side, you get some movement and after that third, fourth, fifth pass is when you’re probably going to get something open.”