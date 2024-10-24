Hawks’ Kyle Korver shares thoughts on LeBron James playing alongside son Bronny

“What’s so unbelievable about him is his ability to recover and do it again the next day,” Korver said. “To do it again, and then do it again, and then do it again, and then do it again. And it doesn’t matter, like it’s you build out this long career over doing it again every day — every drill. His approach to his daily routines and his grind, it’s just unmatched.

“Even when you’re just his teammate and you watch him, you know, play 40 minutes one night and then be the first guy in the weight room the next morning, going through his routine. Like I always tried to get there early and get my stuff in, and I’m coming in, and he’s already in his full sweat and his tights, and he’s got the music on, and he’s just got such a joyful spirit towards the work in the game. And I think that’s the thing, that just really separates him is his ability to do it again and again and again.”

Like James, Korver became a father during his playing career. He understood all of the feelings that came during the extended absences and those that rushed forward upon returning home to the family. So, Korver can only imagine some of the emotions that James may have felt when he and Bronny simultaneously checked into the game with four minutes left in the first half.

“He keeps the main thing, the main thing,” Korver said. “He cares a lot about being a great dad and to not just like being an example, but to empowering his sons and his daughter. He gives that a great deal of attention, more than other things. And so, to watch, his career, and the whatever time he has left, be able to do it with the son.

“I just, as a dad myself, I can’t imagine, finally being able ... because, you know, so much of your career, your family’s home, and you’re away from that if you’re traveling and you have this guilt that, my family is come back home and after all these years to be like, ‘no, come with me, we going together. It’s incredible. And so just a testament to him, his work ethic, and again, the ability to do it again and again and again every day.”

Korver never announced his retirement from playing in the NBA, but he did not sign to play with any team after the 2019-20 season. He, of course, never strayed far from the game, becoming a player-development coach for the Brooklyn Nets in August 2021.

He then moved to the front office when the Hawks hired him as director of player affairs and development in July 2022. He became an assistant general manager in January after some shuffling in the front office.

He’s still not far from a basketball court and often can be seen pouring into the next generation of basketball players, including his children.

“Just recently, they’ve been like, ‘Dad, like, let’s play,’” Korver said. “And I’m like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ But we’ve been kind of waiting for the moment. So they’re gonna play this year for the first time, do a little C-League stuff, and it’s just, to see how your kids light up about something that has been a part of you for a long time, and a big part of your story, all you want to do is pass it along, right? It’s like nothing more than ... I just want to give them whatever you have, and, hope that they can go beyond you and not just basketball, but in whatever ways possible.”