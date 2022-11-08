Hawks’ Justin Holiday’s defense pays off with strong offensive outing vs. Bucks

So when he made his first 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds remaining in the first quarter, his only thought was to make another bucket.

“That’s how I feel most of the game,” Holiday said. “Like, when I’m shooting, if I can get more and make more, especially if I miss, I’m definitely going to shoot more. So, that’s all I’m thinking of is, how can I get up and score within the offense, you know, and help my team really. Until the game was over, I really don’t think about it. Because I couldn’t tell you how many I made until you just told me. So, yeah, I just tried to make them. Really, that’s pretty much it.”

Holiday’s consistency on defense and his approach to the game has instilled confidence in McMillan, who said that Holiday follows his off-nights by hitting the gym the next day to work himself into a rhythm.

McMillan added that Holiday has been invaluable to the Hawks and that the 10-year veteran’s shots will continue to fall.

“Well, that’s his game,” McMillan said. “He plays both sides of the ball. And, everybody has to condition themselves to be able to play their game. It’s still early in the season. I don’t think conditioning is a problem for him. It’s just one of those (things). You’re gonna have a couple of games where the shot may not fall for you, but you have to have confidence in yourself, you have to get in here and work on that. And I have confidence that it’s going to fall, which is what happened. He continued to work at it. We continued to get him the ball, and he knocked down some shots last night.”

With the season unfolding, the Hawks feel confident in the progress they have made. They will have tough tests in the coming stretch of games, but Monday’s win over the Bucks left them feeling empowered.

“I feel like we’re a few steps above the last time I talked to you guys about it,” Holiday said. “Especially after how we played (Monday) night. From great players, we have to stop to also, the teammates are also good, and we have to stop as well.

“Because (the Bucks), that’s like a really good team that has two to three guys that can go get a bucket, but it has a whole bunch of other guys that do their job extremely, extremely well (and) knock down shots. So to be able to stop a complete team like that shows that we’re going in the right direction. And now the next thing is to see if we can be consistently doing it.”