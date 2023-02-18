Hawks’ John Collins has entered concussion protocol

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

According to the NBA, the return-to-participation process involves several steps of increasing exertion – from a stationary bike, to jogging, to agility work, to non-contact team drills. Each exertion stage must be directly monitored by a member of the team’s medical staff. With each step, a focused neurological examination is performed, and a player must be symptom-free to move to the next step. If a player is not symptom-free after a step, he stops until he is symptom-free and begins again at the previous step of the process.

A player who had a concussion may not return to participation until he is without concussion-related symptoms at rest, has been evaluated by a physician with training and experience in the management of concussion and has successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion process, and a team physician has discussed the return-to-participation process and decision with the director of the NBA Concussion Program. The final return-to-participation decision is to be made by the player’s team physician.