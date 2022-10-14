Hawks’ John Collins committed to being a leader, consummate pro

“The growth point for him and as I was sitting down with him, just literally yesterday was, ‘Hey, being in your shoes as a former player, I understand being in trade talks and what that’s like, and how that’s impacting not just you, but your immediate circle and your family,’” Fields said. “‘Those are things that we have to always consider. What you got to do is communicate through that, you know, don’t allow things to kind of sit in and boil out.

“‘Let’s have us share a partnership. Like we’re going to give you everything we got and be honest with you about where we’re at. But you’re still here for a reason. And that’s something that we’re really excited about going forward because looking at how you can impact this game, especially with the addition of Dejounte (Murray) in that first unit that can only elevate you to where you ultimately want to go.’ And as we all know if that happens, then at least we take another step. But for him, it’s just about constant communication, and trying to see things from his perspective, understanding the humanity before the player in all this.”

That does not mean that Collins is ready to move on from the Hawks even though he has made peace with his name being attached to trade scenarios.

“It’s not fun,” Collins added. “I do see. It does appear in my life, and you know, I do try to not let it affect me but that’s the game, right? It’s 50-50. There’s a good heap of people who understand and a lot of people that don’t understand what you’re going through, too. So again, making sure I’m mentally staying motivated on the right things and not letting that you know, sway my job, which is to be the best basketball player. So it’s tough, I’m not going to say it’s not.”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

In addition to staying mentally motivated, Collins has made sure to get his body physically ready. He spent the offseason doing maintenance on his foot to make sure that it can withstand the grind of the NBA season.

“I’m one that does take care of my body a lot, and I like to lift, stretch, and eat well and such, but I neglected my feet, in terms of maybe not getting enough pedicures and foot massages, or wearing too comfortable or shoes with not enough or that’s the correct structure,” Collins said. “I mean, I was just taking more consideration for my foot. I feel like that has helped a lot.”

So, he plans to make sure to replace his insoles regularly, and continue to get massages and pedicures to help keep his plantar fasciitis in check.

He admits one finger will never look the same after injuring it last season. But he said that he still has the ability to use it and do something great, as well as shoot and finish at the rim.

Taking a more proactive approach to his care is a lesson he learned during his tenure in the league, as well as from the veterans who surrounded him. Collins pointed to Vince Carter, Rajon Rondo and Kent Bazemore who gave him tips on how to have long careers in the league.

The three empowered Collins and have given him tips of how to carry himself on and off the court. Now, as the longest-tenured player on the Hawks’ roster, he’s continued to embrace the responsibilities that come with holding that title.

“You know, me, I just sort of just embrace it,” Collins said. “I don’t know anything else, right, to put it in any other way. So I just tried to come in here and be who I’ve been. That’s what coach (Nate McMillan) and Landry have empowered me to do, is just be myself.

“And I think that’s important for, anything to be done here, is for people to be themselves or player that you want to empower and to put forth as a vocal leader. The longest tenure player, the person who makes big impacts, in my opinion, makes big plays and has a large impact on the team. You want that person to feel empowered, right? So I feel like it all goes into trying to stay mentally ready and alert, knowing what I need to do.”