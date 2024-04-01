Hawks’ Jalen Johnson set to return at Bulls

CHICAGO -- The Hawks will get forward Jalen Johnson back into the rotation on Monday for a key matchup against the Bulls, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Johnson, who has missed the team’s last six games with a right ankle sprain, will provide a big lift. The 22-year-old has averaged 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season, while also providing strong defense.

This season, Johnson ranks in the 70th percentile in steal percentage, grabbing 1.4% of the Hawks’ steals, per Cleaning the Glass. He has also been one of the team’s strongest on-ball defenders, as well as amplified their ability to handle switches because he can guard several different positions.

The Hawks could also get rookie guard Kobe Bufkin back into the rotation. The team has listed Bufkin as questionable for Monday’s game after he missed the last 14 games.

Bufkin has been rehabbing a left big toe sprain.

The Hawks also announced injury updates for AJ Griffin, Mo Gueye and Onyeka Okongwu. The three players still need to complete some steps before they can return to play.

Griffin, who has been rehabbing a right high ankle sprain, has moved on to individual basketball activities. The team will re-evaluate him in seven-to-10 days.

Gueye, who has a right UCL sprain, has progressed to full-contact workouts. The Hawks did not provide a timeline for when team medical staff will re-evaluate him.

Okongwu, who returned to the rotation for one game after nursing a left big toe sprain, has resumed individual basketball activities after a period of unloading. He will also be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days.