Hawks’ Jalen Johnson exits game due to ankle injury

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Updated 30 minutes ago

The Hawks had to finish their matchup against the Heat without forward Jalen Johnson.

The 22-year-old exited Tuesday’s game at State Farm Arena with 5:25 to play in the third quarter amidst the Hawks’ comeback. Johnson went up for a running layup and as he landed out of bounds, he rolled his ankle and went to the ground.

Johnson walked to the Hawks bench without assistance and stopped and spoke with coach Quin Snyder. He then immediately went to the locker room. The Hawks ruled him out shortly after with a right ankle sprain.

He finished the night with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

This is the third time in the last four weeks that Johnson has dealt with a right ankle sprain. He initially sprained the ankle in the matchup against the Cavaliers on March 8 before he returned after missing three games.

He sprained his right ankle a second time on March 18th. He missed six games and returned.

Johnson missed 14 games earlier this season with a left distal radius fracture from Nov. 25 to Dec. 26.

This season he has averaged 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 55 games.

