Hawks Jalen Johnson could miss up to six weeks with left wrist injury

BOSTON -- Hawks forward Jalen Johnson could miss up to six weeks, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Johnson, 21, left Saturday night’s game against the Wizards after a hard foul sent him flying out of bounds into the stanchion before crashing into the ground. Johnson landed on his left hand and came up grimacing in pain and took a substantial amount of time to gather himself to take his free throws. He split them, making the second with only his right hand, his shooting hand.
Upon leaving the game, Johnson immediately went to the team’s locker room.
Following the game, Hawks coach Quin Snyder shared that officials determined that Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma made a defensive play on the ball when asked why the foul had not been further reviewed.
The Hawks have not released a formal update on Johnson’s injury, but they already ruled the forward out for Sunday’s game against the Celtics. According to a person familiar with the situation, Johnson would undergo further testing on his wrist over the next couple of days to determine the extent of the injury.
Johnson has had a breakout season through the Hawks first 15 games, where he has averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He’s made 59.1% of his overall shots from the floor and 42.5% of his attempts from 3, with 1.1 steals and one block per game.
This post will be updated when the Hawks make their official announcement regarding Johnson’s injury.
