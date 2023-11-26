Hawks Jalen Johnson could miss up to six weeks with left wrist injury

BOSTON -- Hawks forward Jalen Johnson could miss up to six weeks, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Johnson, 21, left Saturday night’s game against the Wizards after a hard foul sent him flying out of bounds into the stanchion before crashing into the ground. Johnson landed on his left hand and came up grimacing in pain and took a substantial amount of time to gather himself to take his free throws. He split them, making the second with only his right hand, his shooting hand.

Upon leaving the game, Johnson immediately went to the team’s locker room.