X

Hawks intrigued by Mouhamed Gueye’s raw talent

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Newly drafted Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye had dreams of playing professional soccer. Then he got his first taste of basketball at 15, participating with his older brother, and he never looked back.

Despite playing organized basketball since he was only 16 years old, Gueye’s raw talent has intrigued the Hawks. They held a private unpublicized workout, then brought him back for a second group workout June 14. The team targeted him early, eventually trading a 2027 second-round pick to acquire his draft rights from the Celtics at No. 39.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

At 6-foot-11, Gueye (pronounced ‘GAY’) boasts a 7-3 wingspan that left the Hawks in awe.

“He’s got an unbelievable wingspan (that I) wish I had as a player, and the tools that he has at his size is rare,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said. “You don’t see that very often. And just our assessment of him and his athleticism and the body type that he has, his ability to move his feet defensively to where we can see cross matchups, that’s something that he’s gonna grow into.

“He mentioned his shooting earlier. He’s not a nonshooter at all, like he can shoot the ball, but we want to get that to a consistent level to where he’s an unbelievable threat on both sides of the ball. And that’s something for him, he’s gonna grow a little more, too, but the potential for him and all three of these guys is really, really high.”

Even though Gueye has the size and measurements of an NBA center, the Hawks ultimately see him as a 3-and-D wing. The goal is to develop his ability to move his feet and his already solid shooting mechanics.

“The vision is just creating a monster, I guess,” Gueye told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So it’s kind of hard to put a visual into it. So that’s why I’m excited. I just can’t wait to see how it’s gonna turn out.”

Gueye comes from a basketball family. His brother and sister played, and he has cousins who are his height or taller. So, stepping into the gym and onto the court almost felt inevitable.

So, his brother, who has a gym, found a coach for him, and he worked out with him for an entire year. He also got time in with some of his brother’s friends who played internationally to build his skills. At 16, he landed with Prolific Prep, in Napa, California, before heading to Washington State.

There, he became a 2022-23 All-Pac-12 first-team selection by coaches and second team by media. He tied for 16th in the nation in double-doubles (15) and 20th in offensive rebounds per game (3.4) as a sophomore.

Falling in love with basketball was easy for Gueye, who could see the tangible results of his work every time he stepped on the court. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his freshman season at Washington State. By his sophomore season, he’d almost doubled his production, averaging 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

“So, me seeing myself get better, it was probably the main thing because I was not good when I first started, I was terrible,” Gueye said. I couldn’t move, and so me working and seeing myself improve, I was intrigued, and that’s how I fell in love with the game and just working with him every time waking up early, going by myself, finishing late night. That just made me say ‘OK, I love this game I want to be better.’ So that makes it easy.”

Gueye likely will spend much of next season in College Park with the Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate. He’s all for it because he’s ready to do what it takes to succeed in the NBA long term.

Along with his physical attributes that impressed the Hawks, he also impressed them with his humility and internal drive. Fields highlighted those along with a number of other attributes he said embodies the team’s identity.

“The internal drive that every one of these guys have, the work that they put in, the intelligence, the IQ, grit, all those things are very important for what we’re doing and what we’re building here with (coach) Quin (Snyder) in his system, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Fields said of Gueye, as well as 15th overall pick Kobe Bufkin and Seth Lundy, who the team selected at No. 46.

Gueye looks forward to playing for the Hawks, as well, and he can’t wait to call the city home.

“Man, just the interaction I had with the people before because I had a teammate last year at Wazzu, he’s from Atlanta,” he said. “So, he was telling me a lot about Atlanta. And just, last year I was here. I did my pre-draft workout. So, it was just honestly the interaction I had with them and the plan they had for me, like how they see me is how I see myself in the future, a combination forward. I just thought Atlanta was the perfect place for me.”

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Noah’s Ark charts new direction months after bird flu threatened future2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Heat is here to stay and storms could arrive tonight
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Code Orange air alert for Atlanta: Smoke fouling air and temps rising
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta airport shuttle waits sparked outrage. Officials vowed to fix
39m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta airport shuttle waits sparked outrage. Officials vowed to fix
39m ago

Credit: NYT

50 Years of Hip-Hop: Black culture finds a home at Essence Festival
2h ago
The Latest

Kobe Bufkin’s love for the game provides fuel for Hawks rookie
17h ago
Hawks to keep options open following John Collins trade
Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
21h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top