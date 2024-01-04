Jalen Johnson scores 28 as Hawks hang on to down Thunder

But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 33 points, scored a running layup bringing the Thunder within one possession with 27 seconds to play.

The Hawks just could not slow the Thunder, who were on the second night of back-to-back games, down the stretch, as they struggled to get back in transition after coming up empty of their final nine possessions. They went 1-of-8 and the Thunder capitalized on the misses going 7-of-8, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring the Thunder’s final four baskets.

Oklahoma City outscored the Hawks 79-65 in the second half.

“This is a game of runs because when you get on the run sometimes it’s just a natural habit to relax,” Hawks guard Trae Young said. “And I don’t think we relaxed I think we had a solid lead throughout the whole game and just late again in the game, they played more aggressive and we were playing too much trying not to foul and give up and-ones and things like that and not as aggressive as we were the first three quarters.”

2. The Hawks took advantage of their early lead, getting everyone involved in the game, with seven of the nine players in the rotation scoring double-figure points.

The Hawks moved the ball well, with 30 assists for 48 made field goals.

Guards Young and Dejounte Murray continued to find the right balance, combining for 14-of-31 shooting for 46 points. The two have looked to make the partnership work in its second year and they made sure to make the right reads.

3. Third-year forward Jalen Johnson continued show why the team holds him in high regard. He continued to show a little bit of everything, including a monster poster dunk on Thunder center Chet Holmgren in the second quarter.

With 26.2 second left in the second, Johnson took a pass from Young, dribbled into the lane before launching off the ground and slamming down a one-handed dunk over Holmgren.

It came just minutes after he crossed over Thunder guard Josh Giddey, while posterizing him too.

The 22-year-old Johnson showed that he could knock down jumpers too, going 4-of-5 on his midrange shots. He ended the night with a career-high for a consecutive game and the fourth time this season. He had 28 points and seven rebounds.

“He’s gonna get career highs every night this year,” Young said. “It’s not gonna be surprising just because it is really (his) first year really getting to play a lot. And I mean, you can tell from the work he’s been putting in what it’s translating to.”

4. Coming into the night, Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 8-of-38 from 3 after hitting a little bit of a cold spell over the previous four games. One game prior to that little shooting slump, he shot lights out in the first half of the Hawks matchup against the Heat, going 6-of-9 in the first half. But he went cold in the second half of that game and it kicked off a four-game shooting slump.

But in the first half it looked as though Bogdanovic found his rhythm on Wednesday. He knocked down four 3s in his first 14 minutes.

He ended the night with 24 points despite cooling off in the second half.

5. The Hawks continued to experiment with their rotation and utilized the size of Trent Forrest, particularly on Gilgeous-Alexander.

Forrest provided the Hawks with solid minutes, hitting a couple of floaters, while also giving them some solid defense without fouling. He made all three of his shot attempts from the floor, scoring six points.

“We have a lot of confidence in Trent, and he really knows who he is as a player,” Snyder said.

Stat to know

30 - The Hawks are 7-14 when they give up 30 or more points in the third quarter.

Quotable

“Sometimes it’s scary getting those leads because it’s a game of runs.” -- Trae Young on the Thunder coming back in the second half.

Up next

The Hawks face the Pacers on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.