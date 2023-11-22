Hawks guard Dejounte Murray questionable for Wednesday vs. Nets

The Hawks may need to make an adjustment to their lineup Wednesday for the second night of back-to-back games.

The team listed guard Dejounte Murray as questionable with a right quad contusion for Wednesday’s game against the Nets.

Murray has started in all 13 games before Wednesday. He has been a key piece in the Hawks’ starting lineup and rotation this season, averaging 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.