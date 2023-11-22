Hawks guard Dejounte Murray questionable for Wednesday vs. Nets

The Hawks may need to make an adjustment to their lineup Wednesday for the second night of back-to-back games.
The team listed guard Dejounte Murray as questionable with a right quad contusion for Wednesday’s game against the Nets.
Murray has started in all 13 games before Wednesday. He has been a key piece in the Hawks’ starting lineup and rotation this season, averaging 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
It is unclear when Murray sustained the injury. But during Tuesday‘s game against the Pacers, Murray came up limping with 7:21 left in the game. He remained in the action, though, making a 3-point shot on the Hawks’ next possession.
Should Murray miss Wednesday’s action, the Hawks could elevate Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup.
The Hawks will look to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday.
