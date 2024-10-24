Atlanta Hawks

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Friday game versus Hornets

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena, Monday, February 12, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

By
1 hour ago

The Hawks will not have one of their top shooters when they host the Hornets at State Farm Arena on Friday.

In the team’s latest injury report, the Hawks listed veteran wing Bogdan Bogandovic as “out” with right hamstring tendinopathy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the injury could mean that there is inflammation in the tendons at the back of a thigh.

The Hawks did not practice Thursday following their season-opening win over the Nets on Wednesday night. Bogdanovic scored eight points on 2-of-8 overall shooting, with both made field goals coming on 3-pointers. He also had two rebounds and two assists.

The team already was down a guard in Kobe Bufkin, who missed Wednesday’s opener, with a right shoulder injury. According to a person familiar with the situation, Bufkin has a right shoulder subluxation, which is the same injury that sidelined him before the team was set to participate in Summer League in Las Vegas. It is not a re-injury, though.

The team announced that Bufkin is determining his treatment options and that it would provide an update when it considered it appropriate.

In addition to the absences of Bogdanovic and Bufkin, the team also ruled out forwards Dominick Barlow (low back contusion) and Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain), who both are on two-way contracts.

Barlow injured his back on a fall during a practice early this month, while Lundy hurt his ankle before the team’s exhibition game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 14.

Veteran center Cody Zeller has not been with the team since it acquired him. Hawks general manager Landry Fields said at Media Day last month that the team has been in talks with Zeller’s camp.

“It’s still an evaluation right now as it relates to our roster and how that’s going to shape up going into training camp,” Fields said last month. “We’re in talks with his camp just to kind of see what that’s going to look like for the future.”

The Hornets won’t have last year’s second overall pick, Brandon Miller. They ruled Miller out with a left glute strain). Center Mark Williams also will miss Friday’s game with a left foot injury.

