Hawks guarantee another contract, only one roster spot open

The Hawks guaranteed center Bruno Fernando’s contract on Monday. according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Hawks now have 14 players on guaranteed deals, which leaves only one roster spot open. The team currently has two players with non-guaranteed deals -- Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin.

Fernando becomes the third center on the team, joining Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, and provides solid depth at a position where the team struggled last season when Capela missed several games with a calf strain.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Fernando is in his second stint with Hawks, playing 89 games with the team from 2019-21 before returning as part of a trade with the Rockets in February.

Current roster

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, *Vit Krejci

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, *Tyrese Martin

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando

*- non-guaranteed contract