Hawks ‘gotta clean it up’ following near-loss to Magic

Despite that, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he was not concerned that his team has a propensity for giving up double-digit leads late in games. After the game Monday, McMillan acknowledged the team is not where it wants to be and is still working to get there. He added the Hawks need to be more consistent, particularly on defense from start to finish.

Despite one-third of the season completed, McMillan said the concern level won’t rise until the season concludes.

“Right now, we’re in the eighth spot,” he said. “Now we’re a game above .500, and the playoffs don’t start tomorrow. So, we got time. When does it really become a concern is at the end of the season, when you don’t accomplish what you (set out to) do. So, right now, we know we need to be better, and we should be getting better. And we have to get more consistent.”

To get there, McMillan, as well as guard Dejounte Murray, acknowledges that the Hawks need to continue learning and growing from each game. Murray and his teammates understand that and know that they’re at the point where actions and words need to begin to line up.

--

Postgame Monday, Murray mentioned that the team is trying to navigate and grow together. Murray, who returned to the lineup after a five-game absence, also admitted that the string of injuries has hampered the ability to build chemistry among them.

“I think we’re just trying to figure out that identity, who we are,” he said. “You got a bunch of guys in the lineup, out the lineup, guys having to step up and play, then not playing because guys are coming back. So, it’s kind of hard to build that chemistry, and that identity, like that.

“So, I think the main goal is to get healthy and as we get healthy, I feel like you know, like I said, growing up, and not having situations like this fourth quarter because we have had multiple in the season. You know, so I feel like we’ll get there. But it starts with our health.”

For John Collins, who returned to the rotation after missing eight games, added that the players will continue to hold each other accountable in those moments.

“It’s just hard,” Collins said. “Basketball, it’s a hard game. These guys are pros. Everybody in here are pros for a reason. So it’s easy to talk about it and say it. Then going out there and executing it is just another thing.

“It’s really just trying to hold everybody accountable. It’s nothing that we can harp over or be upset about, you know, spilled milk. Just gotta clean it up and continue to, like I said, just hold each other accountable and do our best to win. I feel like winning solves everything, cures all.”

The Hawks have Murray and Collins back into the fold, and they’ll likely see the return of center Clint Capela soon. McMillan said that Capela, who worked on running the perimeter Tuesday, was getting closer to returning.

Barring any further injuries, the Hawks will be at their healthiest all season since Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to the lineup eight games ago.

The Hawks are 3-5 since the Serbian sharpshooter returned to the lineup, but they were without both Collins, Murray and De’Andre Hunter in that span. Capela has missed the Hawks’ past two games, which the Hawks have won.

With wins over their past two games, the Hawks look to build off of them as they look to benefit from a healthy roster.

The Hawks face the Bulls, who they beat in overtime 13 days ago, on Wednesday.