BreakingNews
Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, the Michigan school shooter’s mother, guilty of manslaughter
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks forwards take steps in return from injury

Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Caris LeVert (3) drives against Atlanta Hawks' guard Vit Krejci (27) during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Caris LeVert (3) drives against Atlanta Hawks' guard Vit Krejci (27) during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
13 minutes ago

Hawks forwards Mouhamed Gueye and Vit Krejci took steps toward returns from injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Gueye (right low back stress fracture) returned to modified practice with the G League’s College Park Skyhawks. He will travel with the Hawks on their road trip this week to continue his rehabilitation plan.

Krejci (left shoulder subluxation) practiced Monday with the Skyhawks and is traveling with them for their games this week at Grand Rapids (Wednesday and Thursday).

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top