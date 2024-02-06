Hawks forwards take steps in return from injury

Hawks forwards Mouhamed Gueye and Vit Krejci took steps toward returns from injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Gueye (right low back stress fracture) returned to modified practice with the G League’s College Park Skyhawks. He will travel with the Hawks on their road trip this week to continue his rehabilitation plan.

Krejci (left shoulder subluxation) practiced Monday with the Skyhawks and is traveling with them for their games this week at Grand Rapids (Wednesday and Thursday).