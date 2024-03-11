Atlanta Hawks

Hawks forward Saddiq Bey leaves Sunday’s game vs. Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes passed Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes passed Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By
46 minutes ago

The Hawks have to finish out Sunday’s game at State Farm Arena without forward Saddiq Bey. Minutes into the fourth quarter of the matchup against the Pelicans, Bey exited with a lower leg injury.

With 10:41 to play in the game, Bey got out on the fast break and looked to score. But Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III ran with him and as Bey planted his foot to create separation, it turned and he spun out of bounds. When he fell, Bey immediately curled his legs up and slammed the ground before grabbing his leg.

The Hawks forward tried to stay in the game and limped around trying to shake it off. But after a breather on the bench, Bey limped over to the free-throw line, split the shots and walked to the Hawks locker room on his own.

The team eventually diagnosed him with a hyperextended left knee. He did not finish the game.

