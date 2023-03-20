BreakingNews
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson to miss at least one week

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The Hawks will be without forward Jalen Johnson for at least one week.

The team announced that the 21-year-old had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain and a mild left groin strain. Johnson will be re-evaluated in one week and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Johnson had missed the Hawks’ last two games with hamstring tightness.

Johnson had carved a consistent place into new Hawks coach Quin Snyder’s nine-man rotation. In the last seven games, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.4 rebounds and provided the team with some energy off the bench.

The Hawks face the Pistons on Tuesday before heading west to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

