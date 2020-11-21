Hawks finalizing deal with Danilo Gallinari

But the Hawks absolutely needed to add more shooting to the roster if they wanted to have success, because outside the Hawks’ Core Five players (Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins), they largely struggled to score last season, particularly when Young went to the bench.

In many ways, this move makes sense, but it’s a little curious in one — the Hawks already have a presumptive starting power forward in John Collins, a 20-and-10 guy who shot 40.1% from 3, was more active on defense this past season and is up for a rookie extension. Collins has said he feels he should be in the conversation for a max deal, but has also expressed his desire to get a deal done sooner rather than later so he doesn’t enter a “contract year.”

Monday, Schlenk said that Collins was a “big part” of the team.

“Our hope is to get something done with John, but we have to wait until Friday at 6 p.m. to start doing that,” Schlenk said, referring to the free agency window.