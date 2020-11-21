Hawks finalizing deal with Danilo Gallinari

The Hawks are finalizing a deal with unrestricted free agent Danilo Gallinari, the AJC has confirmed.
Gallinari, 32, averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds with the Thunder last season and shot 40.5% from 3-point range. The Hawks were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last year (33.3%), and it’s one of the major problems they needed to address heading into 2020.
The move greatly bolsters the Hawks’ offense as they aim to go from a 20-47 team to the playoffs the very next year. Gallinari, a forward, also brings significant experience to a young roster. This will be his 13th year in the NBA, and he started 62 games and was a major contributor for a Thunder team that took the Rockets to seven games before falling just short in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. ESPN first reported the three-year, $61.5 million contract.
The Hawks entered free agency with the most salary cap space in the league (more than $44 million), so they have the spending power to vastly improve the team heading into the 2020-21 season. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk has said his roster construction mindset has shifted from acquiring assets to acquiring talent, though he doesn’t view 2020 as a “playoffs-or-bust” year, given the Hawks are still rebuilding.
Another area the Hawks need to improve in, team defense, Gallinari likely won’t be much help in, as he’s known primarily as an offensive player. So they may need to pursue more defensive-minded players to ensure they become more competitive on that side of the floor.
But the Hawks absolutely needed to add more shooting to the roster if they wanted to have success, because outside the Hawks’ Core Five players (Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins), they largely struggled to score last season, particularly when Young went to the bench.
In many ways, this move makes sense, but it’s a little curious in one — the Hawks already have a presumptive starting power forward in John Collins, a 20-and-10 guy who shot 40.1% from 3, was more active on defense this past season and is up for a rookie extension. Collins has said he feels he should be in the conversation for a max deal, but has also expressed his desire to get a deal done sooner rather than later so he doesn’t enter a “contract year.”
Monday, Schlenk said that Collins was a “big part” of the team.
“Our hope is to get something done with John, but we have to wait until Friday at 6 p.m. to start doing that,” Schlenk said, referring to the free agency window.