Hawks fall to Warriors as both teams mourn loss of Golden State assistant

1. The Warriors returned to the court for the first time in eight days. The Hawks just couldn’t stop them, allowing them to shoot over 50% from the floor in all four quarters. The Warriors also made 50% of their shots from 3 in all but one quarter.

The Hawks just couldn’t keep up with the constant movement of the Warriors. Three different players, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga scored 20 or more points. Six different Warriors players ended the night in double figures.

The game marked the 400th victory of Curry (25 points), Thompson (24 points) and Draymond Green (12 points) together.

2. When the Warriors settled down and found a groove, the Hawks needed time to adjust. The Warriors went on several runs over the course of the game and often limited the Hawks to just one or two field goals in that span.

The Hawks went nearly five minutes without a field goal after opening the game 5-of-8 from the floor. Guard Patty Mills broke the drought, with a 3 from the corner with 3:37 left in the first. He followed with another 39 seconds later, then his third with 10:22 left in the second quarter.

It sparked some life in the Hawks’ offense as they chipped away at the Warriors’ lead and they trailed just 69-68 at the end of the first half.

3. But that offense cooled off, as the Warriors put bodies on the Hawks, forcing them into some tough shots. The Hawks made just seven field goals in the third quarter as the Warriors disrupted their rhythm. The Warriors, who averaged 16 points off turnovers coming into the night, scored 22 points off the Hawks’ 11 turnovers with 9:08 still to play in the game.

The Hawks just didn’t get back, hanging their heads or walking, to allow easy buckets when the Warriors forced a takeaway. The Hawks trailed 113-100 with 7:55 to play in the game and as they struggled to get shots to fall, the Warriors continued to pull away.

4. The Hawks encouraged forward Saddiq Bey to keep shooting the ball amid his shooting slump. Heading into Wednesday’s game, Bey shot 25-of-96 from the 3 over the previous 15 games, making more than three in just three of the contests.

But Bey shot the ball well early in the team’s matchup against the Warriors, going 3-of-5 from distance in his first 19 minutes.

5. Wednesday’s loss again show how much injuries have decimated the Hawks’ depth. The team played its second straight game with Trae Young, who entered the NBA’s concussion protocol Saturday. The team also did not have De’Andre Hunter, who continues to rehab after undergoing a non-surgical procedure to address right knee inflammation.

While the Hawks got a boost of scoring from Mills, who had 13 points, the Hawks’ reserves just could not take advantage of the minutes Curry was off the court in the second half. They trailed the Warriors 113-100 when he checked back into the game with just under eight minutes to play and the deficit just continued to grow.

The Warriors’ bench ended up outscoring the Hawks 61-22 by the end of the game.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, second from left, dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in San Francisco. The Warriors won 134-112.

Stat to know

3 -- After making his third 3, the Hawks’ Patty Mills has 1,230 career 3-pointers off the bench. He’s just five 3s away from tying Lou Williams for the third-most triples as a reserve in the NBA since at least the 1979-80 season.

Up next

The Hawks return to State Farm Arena on Friday to host the Mavericks.