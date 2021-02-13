Hawks lose to Spurs despite boost from bench in fourth quarter

3. At 11-14, the Hawks are a season-low three games under .500, and face a tough schedule ahead, with three games against Boston and one against Denver upcoming. Their first challenge, though, will be to try and get their first win of the season on the second night of a back-to-back, this time against the Pacers. The Hawks are 0-4 on the second night of back-to-backs so far. “The guys that started for us, and have played heavy minutes, didn’t play heavy minutes tonight,” Pierce said. “So they’re well-rested. They should be ready to go tomorrow. They understand, we dropped one. We laid an egg defensively, with our effort and our energy. That’s my job, is to put them in position with the game plan, to have the right guys on the floor. I thought we had the right guys and they didn’t deliver tonight. So we come back tomorrow and we try and find a way to deliver.”

4. The Spurs entered the game making the fourth-fewest 3-pointers per game in the league, 10.8 makes on 29.9 attempts at a 36% clip. They went 9-for-14 from 3 (64.3%) in the first half, shooting 62.2% from the floor (28-45), to lead by 29 and essentially put the game out of reach early. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points in 26 minutes and seven Spurs scored in double-figures.

5. Young led the Hawks in scoring with 25 points (8-for-15 on field goals, 2-for-6 from 3, 7-for-8 on free throws), but most of that was concentrated earlier in the game, with 17 of those points coming in the first quarter.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Stat of the game

5:43 (the point in the third quarter when the Hawks pulled their starters, down 39)

Star of the game

DeRozan (led the Spurs in scoring with 23, adding eight assists and six rebounds)

Quotable

“I’d be a little more happy if we were able to win today, but I hope my parents were watching. I’m pretty sure they were.” (Mays, a rookie, on his career-high 20-point performance)