Hawks fall to Heat, face Thunder Thursday in final exhibition game

Jalen Johnson had 21 points and the Hawks had five players to reach double figures Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as they finished on the short end of a 120-111 loss to the Heat in Miami.

The Hawks will play their final exhibition game Thursday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. The Hawks will host the Nets in the 2024-25 regular season opener on Oct. 23.

Johnson scored all of his points in 17 minutes of action in the first half, and the Hawks led 69-66 at intermission. The third quarter was decisive -- Miami outscored Atlanta 37-15 -- and the Hawks couldn’t erase the large deficit in the final 12 minutes.