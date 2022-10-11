Hawks exercise 2023-24 options on Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson

The team announced Tuesday that it exercised the fourth-year option of center Onyeka Okongwu and the third-year option of forward Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks drafted Okongwu, 21, with the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and he has been finding his footing. He averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes last season and is eager to have a strong season.