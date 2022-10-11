Hawks exercise 2023-24 options on Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson

The Hawks exercised options on two of their developing players.
The team announced Tuesday that it exercised the fourth-year option of center Onyeka Okongwu and the third-year option of forward Jalen Johnson.
The Hawks drafted Okongwu, 21, with the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and he has been finding his footing. He averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes last season and is eager to have a strong season.
Okongwu, a third-year big man, is set to become a restricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, should he fail to secure a rookie contract extension before its conclusion.
Johnson, 20, is set to enter his second season with the Hawks after the team drafted him with the 20th pick in 2021. He spent most of his rookie season with the G League College Park Skyhawks, where he averaged 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks in 36.2 minutes.
The Hawks will look for some big contributions from the two players, who will play key roles in the team’s rotation this season. Hawks coach Nate McMillan has experimented with lineups that include both players logging minutes together that would capitalize on Johnson’s playmaking skills and Okongwu’s ability to finish at the rim.
