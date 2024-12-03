Hawks’ Dyson Daniels wins NBA Eastern Conference award for play on defense

The NBA selected Hawks guard Dyson Daniels as the Defensive Player of the Month for the Eastern Conference.
This is the first time the NBA has awarded a Defensive Player of the Month, and the league picked a winner in the East and the West. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama won the first Defensive Player of the Month for the Western Conference.
Daniels has been known as one of the league’s elite defenders, and in November his skills shined. Across 15 games, he averaged 3.1 steals per game, with multiple games in which he had four or more. From Nov. 8-15, Daniels put up four consecutive games with six or more steals, including a career-high seven steals in the Hawks’ loss to the Pistons.
His ability to frustrate the most productive opposing players also stood out, with him getting the likes of Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum and several others tripped up.
On Nov. 18, Daniels delivered the game-winning block after Kings guard De’Aaron Fox looked to drive into the paint from the elbow for a layup. But Daniels got into position and slapped the ball down, saving it from going out of bounds, and found a teammate to seal a Hawks win.
Through 22 games, Daniels leads the league in deflections, averaging 6.7 per game. He leads the league in deflections, as well, with 58 deflections separating him from the next closest player.
Daniels’ defense has launched him into the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year award, as well All-Defensive Team.
Along with his elite defense, Daniels has averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and one block per game.
