Hawks’ Dyson Daniels wins NBA Eastern Conference award for play on defense

The NBA selected Hawks guard Dyson Daniels as the Defensive Player of the Month for the Eastern Conference.

This is the first time the NBA has awarded a Defensive Player of the Month, and the league picked a winner in the East and the West. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama won the first Defensive Player of the Month for the Western Conference.

Daniels has been known as one of the league’s elite defenders, and in November his skills shined. Across 15 games, he averaged 3.1 steals per game, with multiple games in which he had four or more. From Nov. 8-15, Daniels put up four consecutive games with six or more steals, including a career-high seven steals in the Hawks’ loss to the Pistons.